Sarah Talabi has THIS to say on rumours about kissing Timothee Chalamet at Coachella 2022

Timothee Chalamet was recently spotted attending Coachella 2022 and the actor sparked romance rumours during the same after he was reportedly caught kissing model Sarah Talabi. While the rumours about the duo getting cosy at the music festival went viral soon, the model and influencer responded to the same with a rather befitting reply without confirming or denying it.

As reported by Page Six, Talabi spoke about spending time at the music festival as well as the Revolve Festival and added that she attended the same with her twin sister Leah Talabi. Speaking about having a good time at the event, she said, "We were all just hanging out and vibing with the music. It was the greatest night of my life."

Adding on, she further addressed the rumours about getting cosy with Chalamet at the event and told Page Six, "Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question. But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective."

Fans are lauding how skillfully the model managed to shut down the rumours by drawing attention to something important. The rumours about Sarah and Timothee first began after the influencer took to her Instagram story to share photos from her Coachella evening where she tagged the Dune star with their other friends and wrote, "Had the best time with the best group of people."

As for Chalamet, the 26-year-old actor was also spotted hanging out with Nicki Minaj, The Weekend and Shania Twain at Coachella where the group was also seen posing together for a click.

