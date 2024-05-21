Sarah Wayne Alleges Misconduct At Prison Break Sets; Says 'I Was Like Sh**'

Actress Sarah Wayne Callies, whose career took off with her iconic roles in Prison Break and The Walking Dead, recently spoke about her time on the Prison Break series, accusing the crew of “rampant misogyny”. The actress revealed this in an interview on Monday's Broad Ideas podcast, where she said she had started watching the hit Fox series lately.

Callies said she also faced "all the challenges" of being "the only woman on campus" for the first time and watching the TV show again—which ran from 2005 to 2009—helped her appreciate her time on the film.

Prison Break star Sarah Wayne Callies shares her experience on the set of the popular series

Sarah Wayne Callies has discussed about the “rampant misogyny” she had to go through while filming Prison Break, which also includes a time she allegedly was spat on by a male co-star. Callies spoke about how it was a tough yet rewarding experience working for her on the Fox drama.

The actress said that her rewatch podcast, Prison Breaking, has provided her "the sort of medicine to go back" and appreciate her time on the show, despite "the rampant misogyny, despite all of the challenges" and despite being "the only woman around."

Advertisement

However, she mentioned that there were "definitely two edges to that sword," as she cited, "I mean, like, I've had an actor on that show spit in my face. And I was like, 'Holy s---.'"

Callies made it clear that "some of the guys were great, and some of them were totally gentlemen" on the show, but things sometimes got a little chaotic as the cast included Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, who were all enjoying their newfound fame at the same time.

Callies said that she did not want to rewatch the show "because I didn't want it to send me into a spiral of, like, 'What did I let them do to me? What did I let them say to me? What did I put up with? What did I not report?'"

Prison Break premiered in 2005, and ran until 2009. It was then revived for another season in 2017. Along with Callies, the show starred Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell, Amaury Nolasco, and Robert Knepper.

Prison Break revival series in the works at Hulu

A reboot of the popular drama series Prison Break is reportedly in development. According to Deadline, Hulu is in talks to bring back the Fox drama for a "new chapter" but it will not involve original cast members Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell.

Debuting in 2005, the original Prison Break revolved around Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), and his brother who try to escape from prison after being sentenced for a crime he didn't commit. Across its five seasons, the story became more and more extensive as Prison Break left viewers to be glued to dramatic twists which was a trademark of television shows of the mid-2000s.

Even though the show has been announced to be in development, the Prison Break reboot hasn't been confirmed yet.

Created by Paul Scheuring, Prison Break began as the story of two brothers, Dominic Purcell's Lincoln Burrows and Wentworth Miller's Michael Scofield, who devise an elaborate escape plan when the former is incarcerated for a crime he didn't commit. The series also starred Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Marshall Allman, Sarah Wayne Callies, Paul Adelstein, Rockmond Dunbar, William Fichtner, and Michael Rapaport.

The original series can be streamed on Hulu.

