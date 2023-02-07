Sasha Walpole claims Prince Harry lost virginity to her; Says she is ‘shocked’ he went into ‘such detail’

Sasha Walpole has come forward as the mystery older woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity. For the uninitiated, the Duke of Sussex laid bare the details about how he lost his virginity in July 2001, in his recently published memoir Spare. The 38-year-old revealed that it was an “inglorious episode with an older woman” who loved horses, and that it happened “in a grassy field behind a busy pub”. Prince Harry was 16, while the woman in question had just turned 19.

“She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me to grace. Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub,” Prince Harry wrote in his memoir. Sasha Walpole worked as a groom at future King Charles III’s estate This went on to become one of the most-discussed passages in Spare, ever since the release of the memoir. While people were desperate to unearth who this ‘older woman’ was, one lady named Sasha Walpole, 40, has come forward and claimed that it was indeed her with Prince Harry that night. She reportedly worked as a groom at the future King Charles III's Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove. Now a mother of two, Sasha drives diggers for a living now. Read on to know what she has to say.

Sasha Walpole opens up about her experience with Prince Harry being made public Talking to the Mail, Sasha expressed how she felt about the whole episode being out for the public to consume. She said that she can leave behind her worries now and can get back on track in life. Walpole also shared that she has no regrets and termed it a ‘moment of madness’ and opined that life is all about experiences. Sasha revealed that Prince Harry has not contacted her yet and she does not think she will. She explained that she does not have to live in fear that the escapade is going to come out. Sasha Walpole further expressed her shock at why Prince Harry wrote about the incident in such detail and claimed that he has “brought this to (her) door”. I was shocked and feel like he has brought this to my door. I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that. But he described how it happened – in a field behind a pub. That’s fine if you’re not the other person involved…But if you’re me, then you suddenly feel as if your world is getting a little bit smaller. He has done this to my privacy because I was going to keep my head down and not talk about it. If it wasn’t in the book none of this would be happening,” she stated.

