Sasha Walpole claims Prince Harry made the first move on her: It went from a kiss to the floor pretty quickly

Sasha Walpole has come out as the ‘older woman’ who took Prince Harry’s virginity. The 40-year-old mother of two has now claimed that it was, in fact, the Duke of Sussex who made the first move on her. She further stated that she did not know Prince Harry was a virgin then. For the unversed, Prince Harry shocked the world when he revealed intimate details about his first time in his recently released bombshell memoir Spare. He wrote that he had done it with an ‘older woman’ and termed the whole incident ‘an inglorious episode’ that happened ‘in a grassy field behind a busy pub’.

Recently Sasha put an end to the speculations about who this woman was, by claiming that it was indeed her with Prince Harry that night in July 2001. She had just turned 19, and Harry was 16. Sasha Walpole says Prince Harry started kissing her on her 19th birthday Sasha Walpole reportedly knew Prince Harry ever since she worked as a groom at the future King Charles III's Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove. According to a report by the Mail, she had invited the then 16-year-old Harry to her 19th birthday. They were close friends reportedly, and Prince Harry had bought a stuffed Miss Piggy and a comedy birthday card for Sasha. He also ordered 10 shots – five for each, which left them rather drunk. They then went out for a smoke at an adjacent field, away from the scrutiny of Harry's security. Recalling the moment, Sasha Walpole told the media outlet, “He started to kiss me. It was passionate, intense. We both knew. It went from a kiss on to the floor pretty quickly." Continuing further she added, “It was instant, fiery, wham bam, between two friends. It was sparky because we shouldn't have been doing it. He wasn't 'Prince Harry' to me, this was Harry, my friend, and the situation had got a little bit out of control. It felt naughty, I suppose, in the sense that it shouldn't be happening.”

Sasha Walpole says she did not know Prince Harry was a virgin Explaining the circumstance, Sasha Walpole, now 40, said that the incident was not ‘premeditated’ and that the now Duke of Sussex and she did not set out to do it. She further added that she was unaware of the fact that Prince Harry was a virgin, and that she got no such ‘vibes’ from him. Walpole also shared that Harry seemed to know what he was doing. Explaining further, Sasha Walpole said that they were both drunk that night and that the incident would not have happened if they were not.

