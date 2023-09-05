‘Sat there to listen and to comfort him’: Priscilla Presley debunks misconceptions about having s*x at 14 with Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley recently shared some details about her relationship with Elvis Presley when they were teenagers. She said that when they first met, she was only 14 years old, and he was 24. Despite what people might think, they didn't have a romantic or sexual relationship back then. Instead, they connected through conversations.

ALSO READ: Joey King married to Steven Piet after 4 years of dating in a hush-hush island wedding; Deets inside

Priscilla Presley on her relationship with Elvis

According to Rolling Stone, Priscilla explained that “[He liked me] because I was more of a listener,” Elvis would pour his heart out to me every way … and I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection.” This deep emotional connection was what bound them together during their teenage years. Clearing the controversy around having sex with Elvis at 14, she said, “People think, ‘Oh, it was sex, not at all. I never had sex with him [at the time].”

Priscilla was also discreet about their relationship and never told anyone at school that she was dating Elvis. They eventually got married in May 1967 when Priscilla was 21, and Elvis was 32. They had a daughter named Lisa Marie Presley in February of the following year. Although they divorced in 1973, Priscilla emphasized that Elvis remained the love of her life. The breakup was challenging for her due to their lifestyle, but it didn't affect their relationship with their daughter.

ALSO READ: 'Kiss the tears right off your face': Joe Jonas sings love song written for Sophie Turner while wearing wedding ring amidst divorce rumors

‘Priscilla’ is based on her autobiography Elvis and me

Priscilla expressed her support for the upcoming biopic about her life and her relationship with Elvis, which is based on her autobiography, Elvis and Me. She praised the portrayal of their relationship in the film, where Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi play the roles of the ex-couple.

Priscilla and her daughter, Lisa Marie, were also fans of another recent Elvis film, Elvis, starring Austin Butler. However, Elvis' estate criticized the forthcoming biopic based on Priscilla's memoir, calling it a money grab.

The film, titled Priscilla, made its debut at the Venice Film Festival. It focuses on Priscilla's life and her love affair with Elvis, tracing her journey from her teenage years as an army brat in West Germany to her arrival at Graceland. The release of Priscilla serves as a contrast to last year's Elvis, which told Elvis Presley's story from his perspective and was a box-office success. Priscilla is set to open in theaters on October 27 and will be a centerpiece screening at the New York Film Festival in October.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff': Did Justin Bieber once admit to not being over Selena Gomez despite marriage to Hailey?