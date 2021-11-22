Saturday Night Live comedian and writer Peter Aykroyd passes away at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member, and Dan Aykroyd's brother, died at the age of 66. This week's edition of the famous sketch comedy series paid homage to Aykroyd, which was presented by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu.

However, the show momentarily flashed a card indicating Aykroyd's death, along with a photo of him from when he was a prominent player on the show from 1979 to 1980. Later that night, the official "Saturday Night Live" Twitter account published "Java Junkie," an old short film starring Peter Aykroyd. The cartoon is reminiscent of a 1950s noir-style scenario in which a guy walks into a café and can't stop sipping cup after cup of coffee. When he's tossed out, he goes to the streets of New York City, consuming as much coffee as he can get his hands on. He is eventually taken in by Maxwell House, where he is taught to quit smoking. Similarly, the film concludes with a title card commemorating the late writer/actor.

According to Deadline, Aykroyd started his comic career with modest roles in "The New Avengers" and "SCTV," both of which his brother also appeared. During his year-long run on "SNL," he was nominated for an Emmy for best writing in a variety or music show, along with many other writers.

Peter, like his 69-year-old brother, had a fascination with the paranormal, and he created the Canadian series "PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal." He and his brother also co-wrote the 1991 film "Nothing But Trouble." While he did not appear in "Ghostbusters," he did provide his voice to the animated series "The Blues Brothers" opposite Jim Belushi. In the live-action film and on "SNL," they individually voiced the roles portrayed by their brothers, Dan and John.

