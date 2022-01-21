Saturday Night Live DENIES rumours about Pete Davidson missing rehearsals due to romance with Kim Kardashian

Saturday Night Live has confirmed that Pete Davidson hasn't missed out on any rehearsals despite several rumours claiming that he has been busier in his romance with SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian. According to Page Six, the sketch comedy show has now confirmed that Pete has been present in all the rehearsals.

As per a report from Page Six, the comedy show has confirmed that "no rehearsals have been missed" by one of their comedians, Pete Davidson who can be seen in a majority of their important sketches. Recently, another publication had claimed that Davidson's co-stars felt that he was turning into a "diva" and missed the first few days of rehearsal" last week. Page Six has reported that one of their spokesperson claimed that the same is "not true."

Pete Davidson has been on the news recently due to his romance with Kim Kardashian. The two were first spotted in October while holding hands at a theme park. After that, they went on several dates, many in Pete's native place Staten Island. The two have also been spotted jetting off to the Bahamas for a romantic getaway.

In other news, Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West rapped about beating Davidson's a** in one of his news songs titled 'Eazy'. "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**," the lyrics of the song claimed. Many fans have reacted to the same, however, it is unknown as to how the KUWTK alum or the SNL alum took the lyrics.

