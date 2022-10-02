Saturday Night Live mocks Adam Levine's cheating drama, Armie Hammer's DMs in Season 48 premiere

Saturday Night Live Season 48 premiered on October 1, with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller debuting as host. After delivering a funny monologue about him growing a moustache for his Top Gun role whereas Tom Cruise did his own stunts, Teller also participated in sketches including one where he turned the host for "Send Something Normal."

The Send Something Normal sketch challenged four male celebrity contestants to reply to flirty Instagram DMs "in a way that is normal. Through the sketch, SNL mocked Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine who has recently been in the news for his cheating scandal. Not only that, the sketch also included a jab at Armie Hammer whose alleged leaked DMs consisted of cannibalistic fetishes.