Saturday Night Live recreates Will Smith's slap; Host Jerrod Carmichael pokes fun at the Oscars incident

Saturday Night Live addressed one of the biggest incidents that happened last week, which has got Hollywood talking, the Oscars incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. Not only did host Jerrod Carmichael talk about it in his monologue on April 3 but the cast members also recreated the entire Oscars 2022 sequence where Will slapped Chris with Chris Redd playing Will Smith.

SNL wasn't going to give up on the chance of poking fun at the Oscars 2022 incident. From making jokes about the same on the Weekend Update section to another hilarious sketch, there were multiple moments during the Saturday episode where the slap got mentioned. In his opening monologue, comedian Jerrod Carmichael joked, "I’ve talked about it enough. Kept talking about it. Kept thinking about it. I don’t wanna talk about it. You can’t make me talk about it."

Later in the episode for one of the sketches, Jerrod Carmichael played a seat filler at the Oscar ceremony, who happens to get a seat right next to Will Smith, played by Chris Redd. At the ceremony, Carmichael informs Redd's Smith that he's a big fan and asks for a selfie, following which the Chris Rock joke from the ceremony is played.

Also, Colin Jost and Michael Che spoke about the Oscars incident during the Weekend Update. Jost joked about the slap adding that it set a dangerous "precedent for having to defend your wife at award shows." Che also added, "Love will make you do crazy things,” Che said. “You know what also makes you do crazy things? Crazy."

