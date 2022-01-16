Saturday Night Live takes a dig at Spider-Man: No Way Home's Box Office numbers in new sketch after hiatus

Saturday Night Live has finally returned from its hiatus concerning COVID-19 and one of the sketches takes a direct aim at Spider-Man: No Way Home's rising Box Office numbers, via Comic Book. In the sketch, James Austin Johnson essays Joe Biden as he takes the podium to address the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The fictional Joe Biden opens up on the Box Office success of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home and blames the same for the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. In the skit, the fictional Biden only made excuses which ultimately hinted at Spider-Man: No Way Home being a record-breaking Box Office Hit amid rising COVID-19 cases concerning the virus' Omicron variant.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on December 16 in India, and December 17 in the USA. It has grossed 1.55 billion USD globally and was leading the Box Office for almost a month. The movie included Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and there were some unexpected cameos from other actors which made Spider-Man nerds extremely satisfied with the movie.

While explaining how Sony and Marvel take actors for their movies, Sony CEO Tom Rothman had revealed that taking the actors is "reciprocal" for them. "So we lend one, and they lend one, and that's how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie," he said, before Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theatres. "The two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it's a mutual hope that would continue," he noted.

