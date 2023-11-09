Saturday Night Live: Timothée Chalamet is the 'immune' New Yorker in NEW promo video

Timothée Chalamet is going to be on Saturday Night Live (SNL) this weekend, on November 11. He's been on SNL before, and the show released a promo video to drop the exclusive news before the weekend.

Timothée Chalamet is going to host the SNL show

In the promo video, Timothée walks around the SNL studio, looking at different parts of the set, like the Weekend Update set, and where they write cue cards. Staff warns him that the studio is being fumigated and the air is bad, but he says “It’s fine. I grew up in New York. I’m immune.” Then, he dances around on the stage.

Timothée Chalamet is not new to SNL; he hosted an episode in 2020. In this episode, he will be joined by the musical group Boygenius, made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker.

SNL airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC, and if you don't have cable, you can watch it on Peacock.

Timothée Chalamet's upcoming movie

Timothée Chalamet is joining SNL sets just a month before the release of his upcoming movie Wonka, which is about the young Willy Wonka before he became the famous chocolatier. Timothée Chalamet is playing the young Willy Wonka, and the movie looks like it's going to be a lot of fun. The movie is set in a colorful, magical world, and it's an origin story that tells us how Willy Wonka became the inventor we all know.

Fandango, a place where you can buy movie tickets, shared a new picture from the movie. In the picture, Timothée Chalamet is holding some potion bottles, and there's a glowing table behind him, which looks like his workspace.

Jason Momoa is set to host SNL after Timothée Chalamet

Also, Jason Momoa is going to host SNL on November 18, which is the next episode after Timothée Chalamet. It's a tradition for actors from big-budget movies to host SNL to promote their films, and this time, it's going to be Aquaman who brings some humor to the show. His new movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is coming out in just over a month, so this is a way to get people excited about it.

So, there's a lot to look forward to on SNL, with both the handsome hunks of Hollywood arriving one after another before each of their movie releases. It'll definitely going to be a blast! Stay tuned for future updates on the show.

