Saturday Night Live to return as Hollywood Writers' Strike reaches tentative agreement? Here's what we know

It has been months since the beginning of the writers' strike in Hollywood. Since then, most of the talk shows and other television shows have been put on hiatus. The same was the case with SNL. While the Drew Barrymore show and the Jennifer Hudson show did try to make a comeback, the decisions were pulled after a series of controversies following the announcement. However, now that the strike is on the verge of reaching a tentative agreement, there might be a chance that SNL will make a return on NBC. Here is what Deadline's report on the matter tells us.

SNL's potential return

As per Deadline, after a hiatus caused by the Writers Guild strike, Saturday Night Live (SNL) appears to be gearing up for its return. The strike, which led to the abrupt end of SNL's Season 48, may soon be resolved, paving the way for the show's revival. SNL, known for its late-September or early-October restart, is aiming to return either on October 7 or 14, pending a ratification vote by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

The WGA negotiating committee is expected to recommend the agreement, and a vote by the WGA West Board and WGA East Council is likely to be scheduled soon. Once ratified, this agreement could lift the restraining order and allow writers to resume work. However, the situation is not without its complexities. Unlike the previous strike in 2008, the current strike involves actors as well, making the path to SNL's return a bit more intricate. SNL falls under SAG-AFTRA's Network Code, meaning that technically everyone could return to work. However, SAG-AFTRA is still awaiting negotiations with the AMPTP and remains on strike.

This presents a potential challenge, as some cast members may be unwilling to return to work until this broader issue is resolved, which could take at least two to three weeks. As the next 48 hours unfold, more details about SNL's return and the impact of the strike's resolution on the show's cast and crew will become clear, allowing fans to look forward to another season of laughs and memorable sketches.

