Saturday Night Live will pay tribute to Betty White by re airing old episode hosted by the late actress

As Hollywood mourns the death of actress Betty White, Saturday Night Live is set to pay tribute to her by re-airing the 2010 episode that was hosted by her. White passed away on Thursday aged 99. The actress had won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. To honour her, SNL is now paying a special tribute.

Betty White was only shy of a few weeks from her 100th birthday and fans were looking forward to celebrating the same although the tragic news of demise hit the internet on Friday as the veteran star passed away in her sleep. Several major Hollywood stars who got the opportunity of working alongside her, paid heartfelt tributes to her, including Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, Seth Meyers and more.

It was announced by NBC SNL's Twitter account recently announced that in memory of Betty White, they will be re-airing an old episode of her hosting gig on the show from back in 2010. The caption read, " Rest in Peace, Betty White. Watch Betty’s episode of SNL tonight on NBC."

During her 2010 appearance, the Golen Girls star featured in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies. She also performed in a sketch alongside Tina Fey. The episode marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, although she did return for an appearance during the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015.

