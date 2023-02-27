Saturday Night Live: Woody Harrelson takes a jibe at the Covid-19 vaccine
Saturday Night Live host Woody Harrelson sparked controversy with his contentious opinion yet again. Read inside to know more!
American actor, Woody Harrelson, has caught fire for making a controversial statement in his opening speech of Saturday Night Live. The 61-year-old while hosting the show for the fifth time, opened up about one of the “craziest scripts” he ever came across.
He said, “So the movie goes like this: the biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes,". And people can only come out if they take the cartels' drugs and keep taking them over and over." He further added a witty remark, "I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day”. After talking about several other topics, the actor began his hosting gig on the aforementioned script that referred to the lockdown in 2020 that was implemented to control the spread of the virus.
Controversies Woody Harrelson had in his past
This is not the first time Woody has come under fire for his controversial remarks on Covid. He has made several eyebrow-raising comments about the virus in the past. In 2020, the actor shared an Instagram post where he compared the virus with the 5G network. However, he deleted the post later. In a May interview, Harrelson thought having to wear masks on set was "absurd” because he doesn't believe in the germ theory. In spite of such remarks, Woody Harrelson was presented with Five-Timers Club Jacket by Scarlett Johansson, nominated two times at the Oscars.
Fans’ reaction to Harrelson’s controversial joke
Harrelson has received mixed reactions for a joke that offended a few who took it as an anti-vaccine conspiracy theory. One user wrote – "When someone like Woody Harrelson says something like his on SNL you know the tide is turning. Is your Christian pastor this brave?
Another user commented - "I like Woody Harrelson in his film roles. I also like that we live in a society where we are open for him to express his opinions. Marlow Stern, the editor of Rolling Stone commented: "Yes, Woody Harrelson went full anti-vax conspiracy theorist during his SNL Monologue tonight." Check out the tweets:
