Saturday Night Live: Woody Harrelson takes a jibe at the Covid-19 vaccine

American actor, Woody Harrelson, has caught fire for making a controversial statement in his opening speech of Saturday Night Live. The 61-year-old while hosting the show for the fifth time, opened up about one of the “craziest scripts” he ever came across.

He said, “So the movie goes like this: the biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes,". And people can only come out if they take the cartels' drugs and keep taking them over and over." He further added a witty remark, "I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day”. After talking about several other topics, the actor began his hosting gig on the aforementioned script that referred to the lockdown in 2020 that was implemented to control the spread of the virus.