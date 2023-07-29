Savannah Chrisley talks about being 'bonus parent': Most rewarding job I will ever have

Savannah Chrisley is pausing to contemplate her newfound position as a "bonus parent." In a series of pictures shared on her Instagram on Wednesday, the star of Chrisley Knows Best, revealed her thoughts about embracing the role of legal guardian to her younger sibling and niece while her parents are incarcerated.

Savannah Chrisley posts a heartfelt letter for her siblings

The 25-year-old opened up about her journey of being a "bonus parent" to her little brother and niece She posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram featuring the three having a fun day our on the beach. She wrote, "What my world spins around. I’m not their mom. I’m not their dad. I’m their sister and I get to love and guide them through life."

The Chrisley Knows Best star talks about being a parent to Grayson and Chloe. She said, "Being a bonus parent is TOUGH…no one could ever add up to their parents. But these kiddos have shown me so much love, patience, grace, understanding, and appreciation! Helping to raise these two kiddos is the hardest but most rewarding job I will ever have."

The entrepreneur reveals she always knew she was meant to be a mom, "I’ve always said, “God meant for me to be a mama!”… little did I know, the journey would start a little sooner than expected!" She thanks her mother for being "THE MOST AMAZING mama in the world to learn from! Because of her I can do this!"

Chrisley acknowledges the struggles of running a household on a single person's income, "Single parent/income households… I SEE YOU! We do it solo. IT IS HARD! It can be so defeating! But I promise you… God will NOT give us more than we can bare! I SEE YOU! I BELIEVE IN YOU! YOU CAN DO THIS!"

She concluded the note, "Chloe and Gray… YOU ARE MY LIFE! Thank you for letting me love you and thank you for loving me back."

Why did Savannah Chrisley become a legal guardian?

After a federal judge sentenced her father Todd, and mother Julie, to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud in November, the reality TV star assumed the role of primary guardian for her brother Grayson Chrisley and niece Chloe.

Since taking on the role of primary guardian, the 25-year-old has been sharing her experience of parenting the two children on her social media accounts and her podcast.

