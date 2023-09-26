'Save 818 at all costs': Kim Kardashian falls off wakeboard while posing with bottle of sister Kendall Jenner's tequila brand

Kim Kardashian takes the cake when it comes to promoting her own sisters and their brands. The 42-year-old is an entrepreneur herself and she knows exactly how much effort goes into creating a business. And so she makes sure to hype her sisters and their work from time to time. Kim posted a video of herself wakeboarding while holding onto a bottle of 818.

For the unversed, 818 is her sister Kendall Jenner's tequila brand. The hilarious clip went viral and is being enjoyed by not just netizens and fans alike, but also Kim's own family members. Here's what happened and how Kendall reacted to the fun promotional clip.

Kim Kardashian falls off wakeboard posing with Kendall Jenner's tequila brand

Kim took to her Instagram on Monday, September 25, to share a video of herself balancing on a wakeboard for a few seconds after which she tucked into her life jacket and pulled out a bottle of 818 tequila from inside it. Flaunting it, Kim pretended to drink from the bottle while balancing the rope she was holding with one of her hands. The reality star was smiley until a wave disbalanced her and she lost her footing, thus falling into the ocean with a splash.

The video shows Kim floating in the water with the 818 bottle still in her hand. She holds it up proudly and the video, which uses the song How We Roll by Ciara and Chris Brown as its audio, ends. She captioned it, "Save the @drink818 at all costs! @kendalljenner [laughing face emoji]." The reel has 10.9 million views and 773k likes in 11 hours and fans are loving the hilarious spin to it. Kendall was quick to react to the fun video posted by her sister.

Kendall Jenner reacts to Kim Kardashian's hilarious video

She commented, "[laughing face emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] [white heart emoji]." Their mother Kris Jenner also responded with six laughing face emojis. For the unversed, Kendall's brand 818 is named after the area code for Calabasas, California, and it sells blanco, añejo, and reposado. She is often seen with alcohol from her brand, be it at her house or on her beach vacations. She recently shared a photo of herself in a blue bikini holding an 818 bottle.

