Saved By The Bell removes Selena Gomez’s kidney joke graffiti after facing backlash from fans

Peacock is owning up to its mistake in their new series, Saved By The Bell and has decided to take down the graffiti scenes mocking Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant. If you missed it, over the weekend, the streaming network and the show came under fire after featuring a few scenes, as well as some graffiti on the wall of the school that mocked Selena Gomez‘s kidney transplant. There are two separate scenes in episode six of the Peacock series, in one scene from the show, two students (not of the main cast) are overheard arguing about just who was Selena‘s transplant donor – ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber‘s mom or singer Demi Lovato.

“Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” is also seen written on the walls in the school’s hallway. Now, the show has erased the scene and graffiti entirely, according to People magazine. While Selena has yet to address the scenes, her fans and actual donor, Francia Raisa, spoke out about the unnecessary joke. If you didn’t know, Francia donated one of her kidneys to Selena back in 2017 amid her battle with lupus. Francia then took to Twitter to address the apology. “Appreciate the apology but let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall,” Francia tweeted.

“We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC,” Peacock shared in a statement, following the backlash.

