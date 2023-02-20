‘Black Hawk Down’ actor Tom Sizemore suffers a brain aneurysm, in critical condition; Reports

Tom Sizemore suffered Brain Aneurysm on Saturday. He is currently in a “wait-and-see-situation”— said the manager.

Written by Shweta Singh   |  Updated on Feb 20, 2023   |  08:23 PM IST  |  1.4K
Tom Sizemore
Tom Sizemore (Credits: YouTube)

Tom Sizemore, a well-known American actor, is battling for life after suffering a lifethreatening condition 'brain aneurysm' on Saturday. The ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor was found in an unconscious state in his house at Los Angeles.

The actor’s manager, Lago, said the 61-year-old was rushed to a hospital and is currently in intensive critical care. Sizemore’s condition is “a wait-and-see-situation”, Lago said. 

Life and Career of Tom Sizemore

Tom Sizemore rose to fame in 1998 for his role as Mike Horvath alongside Tom Hanks in the popular film “Saving Private Ryan”. Throughout his career, the actor has appeared in several popular crime movies, including “Heat,” “Pearl Harbor”, “Natural Born Killers,” and “Black Hawk Down”, to name a few.

Besides, the actor has gained several recognitions for his work during his career including the nominations for Golden Globe Awards in 2000 for best actor in a miniseries.

Tom Sizemore Controversy

Sizemore has long battled with drug addiction and has had numerous legal troubles throughout his career. Not just that, the actor has been detained several times for drug usage and driving under the influence of narcotics. He also went to rehab for methamphetamine and heroin use. In addition, the actor has faced legal issues after an 11-year-old accused him of touching her inappropriately.

 

 

FAQ

Who is Tom Sizemore?
He is a popular American actor and producer.
What movies did Tom Sizemore appear in?
He has worked in several films including Born on the Fourth of July , True Romance, Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man, Natural Born Killers, Saving Private Ryan, Red Planet, Black Hawk Down, and so on.
What happened to Sizemore?
The actor has recently suffered a brain aneurysm and is currently hospitalized.
About The Author
Shweta Singh
Shweta Singh

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!