‘Black Hawk Down’ actor Tom Sizemore suffers a brain aneurysm, in critical condition; Reports

The actor’s manager, Lago, said the 61-year-old was rushed to a hospital and is currently in intensive critical care. Sizemore’s condition is “a wait-and-see-situation”, Lago said.

Tom Sizemore, a well-known American actor, is battling for life after suffering a lifethreatening condition 'brain aneurysm' on Saturday. The ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor was found in an unconscious state in his house at Los Angeles.

Life and Career of Tom Sizemore

Tom Sizemore rose to fame in 1998 for his role as Mike Horvath alongside Tom Hanks in the popular film “Saving Private Ryan”. Throughout his career, the actor has appeared in several popular crime movies, including “Heat,” “Pearl Harbor”, “Natural Born Killers,” and “Black Hawk Down”, to name a few.

Besides, the actor has gained several recognitions for his work during his career including the nominations for Golden Globe Awards in 2000 for best actor in a miniseries.

Tom Sizemore Controversy

Sizemore has long battled with drug addiction and has had numerous legal troubles throughout his career. Not just that, the actor has been detained several times for drug usage and driving under the influence of narcotics. He also went to rehab for methamphetamine and heroin use. In addition, the actor has faced legal issues after an 11-year-old accused him of touching her inappropriately.