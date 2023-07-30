Saw X Trailer: Yost Tobin Bell returns as Jigsaw with horrifying game of death

Saw X is the tenth film in the Saw series which is produced and directed by Lionsgate and published by Twisted Pictures. Set between the events of Saw and Saw II, Saw X takes its viewers back in time to the time of John Kramer's search for a cure.

Details about Tobin Bell's Saw X trailer

The trailer of Tobin Bell's Saw X got released on 29th July 2023 and the movie will be released on September 29. Saw X will begin in a timeline that follows the first game, which introduced Jigsaw's savagery. Also, Kramer has left the bathroom trap and has continued his long journey with terminal cancer. Although his prognosis is grim, he has a glimmer of hope that there may still be a cure out there.

Consequently, he embarks on a journey to Mexico in order to get himself treated with an experimental operation. Upon arrival, however, he soon learns that the operation is a fraud and they are preying on those who are most vulnerable. As a result, Kramer's plans abruptly change direction as he pursues his next round of devious and deadly justice.

Watch trailer of Saw X:

Saw X Trailer reintroduces some familiar faces

Many fans of the franchise will be delighted to see the return of Jigsaw, however, he is not the only franchise star to make an appearance in the tenth installment of "Saw". Additionally, Shawnee Smith will be reprising her role as Amanda Young, which is a fitting choice for a film that takes its roots back.

Moreover, this film will be more than just a re-creation of the past, as there are numerous newcomers to the cast. Bell and Smith are joined by the following cast members: Synnøve macody lund, Michael beach, Renata vaca, Paulette hernande, Joshua okamoto, octavio heinjosa, and steven brand. While the actors and filmmakers have not revealed much information regarding any of these characters, it can be assumed that some of them will not be making it out of the movie alive.

The Saw franchise was first introduced in 2004 with the casting of Cary Elwes as the first of Jigsaw's victims, followed by Leigh Whannell as the second.

