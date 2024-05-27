Saw's Tobin Bell And Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd To Join Next Jurassic World Movie? Rumors Explored

The news of Jurassic World’s upcoming installment has already gripped the fans with excitement. And, with an already great cast reportedly being eyed for the new Jurassic movie, some rumors make it even more grand. Even though the news is not confirmed, the recently surfaced word has grabbed the attention of fans on social media. As per a recent report, Saw's Tobin Bell and Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd are set to star in the new Jurassic World movie.

Will Tobin Bell and Richard Gadd join the Jurassic World franchise?

Widely appreciated for his part in the horror movie Saw, Tobin Bell might join the new cast, as per Comingsoon.net. Along with the actor who portrayed Jigsaw throughout the franchise, Richard Gadd is also rumored to have a role in the upcoming Universal Pictures adventure movie.

Gadd is the creator of an acclaimed Netflix series, Baby Reindeer, while also starring in it as the lead.

Other rumored cast members include names such as Mehcad Brooks, who played the role of Jax in the 2021 film Mortal Kombat, veteran comedian Joel McHale, also known for his role in Community as well as Oliver Jackson-Cohen, the British actor whose credits include, The Invisible Man, Faster and more.

However, none of these names have been officially confirmed yet.

About Jurassic World 4

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming entry in the Jurassic World franchise, however, some rumors suggest that it will now be titled Jurassic City.

The movie might even introduce a totally new cast from its previous trilogy. One of the most talked about stars to join the movie is the MCU actress, who played the role of an assassin, Black Widow. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett Johansson is set to appear in the lead role.

Similarly, another report suggests that Jonathan Bailey, whose acting credits include the Netflix hit Bridgerton and musical fantasy movie Wicked will play a lead role in the movie as well.

Nothing has been confirmed if the actors from either Jurassic World or Jurassic Park will appear in the next installment. However, it looks like none of them will lead it.

Currently, the Jurassic franchise includes Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park III. The franchise was brought back to life in 2015 with Jurassic World, then adding Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion.

As per reports, the upcoming Jurassic movie will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

