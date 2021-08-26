Say So singer Doja Cat to host & perform at MTV’s 2021 Video Music Awards

Doja Cat has been tapped in as the host of 2021 Video Music Awards to be organized by MTV on September 13. Previously, it was announced that the singer, along with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, and others would perform her hit numbers, however, Doja took to her Instagram to announce that she will also be hosting the award show.

This shall be Doja’s first award show as a host. As a performer, it’ll be Doja’s second appearance, as last year, the singer had performed a mashup of her songs Say So and Like That in the VMAs. She even bagged the Moon Person for the best new artist 2020 award. For this year’s awards, Doja Cat has been nominated for five categories including the best new artist and video of the year. It’ll be interesting to witness if she wins the awards while already standing on the podium hosting the entire award ceremony.

Check out her post:

The Video Music Awards 2020 had Keke Palmer as the host, and the ceremony was pre-tapped with no audience due to COVID-19 protocols. However, for this year, the makers haven’t yet announced plans of doing away with the audience, or allowing them during the performances.

Other artists announced to perform so far are Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, along with Twenty One Pilots, Foo Fighters, Chloe, Lil Nas X, Lorde, and Machine Gun Kelly. According to the nominations, Justin Bieber has the lead so far in the number of nods, which is seven for him, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with six nods. BTS, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Giveon, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, and Lil Nas X, are tied with 5 nominations each.

