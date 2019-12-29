SBS Entertainment Awards 2019 Winners: Running Man wins BIG; My Ugly Duckling, Master in the House stand out

The 13th SBS Entertainment Awards took place this weekend. Running Man, My Ugly Duckling and Master in the House ruled the SBS Entertainment Awards 2019 winners' list.

The SBS Entertainment Awards 2019 winners were announced and Running Man ran its way to the top spot of the winners' list. The popular variety show bagged six awards at the star-studded event. This includes the Grand Prize (Daesang), Top Excellence Award for a Reality show, Global Program Award, SBS Entertainer Award and SNS Star Award. While Running Man was the star of the show, My Ugly Duckling, Flaming Youth and Master in the House were other big winners of the night.

Master in the House took home five awards, including the Producers' Award, Excellence Award for a Variety show and SBS Honorary Employee Award. Meanwhile, Delicious Rest Stop won four awards. They took home the Lifetime Achievement Award, SBS Challenger Award and Excellence Award for a Reality show. My Ugly Duckling and Flaming Youth won three awards each.

Without further ado, here's a look at the SBS Entertainment Awards 2019 Winners:

Grand Prize (Daesang): Yoo Jae Suk for Running Man

Lifetime Achievement Award: Baek Jong Won for Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant and Delicious Rest Stop

Best Producer Award: Lee Seung Gi for Master in the House and Little Forest

Top Excellence Award for a Reality show: Kim Jong Kook for My Ugly Duckling and Running Man as well as Hong Jin Young for My Ugly Duckling.

Top Excellence Award for a Variety show: Kim Sung Joo for Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant and Choi Sung Gook for Flaming Youth

Top Excellence in Programming Award: Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant

Excellence Award for a Reality show: Kim Heechul for Delicious Rest Stop and Yoon Sang Hyun for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2

Excellence Award for a Variety show: Yang Se Chan for Running Man and Lee Sang Yoon for Master in the House

Excellence in Programming Award for a Reality show: Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 – You Are My Destiny

Excellence in Programming Award for a Variety Show: Flaming Youth

SNS Star Award: Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2, Yook Sungjae for Master in the House, Park Na Rae for Little Forest and Lee Kwang Soo for Running Man.

Best Teamwork Award: Master in the House

Global Program Award: Running Man

SBS Entertainer Award: HaHa for Running Man

SBS Honorary Employee Award: Yang Se Hyung for Master in the House and Delicious Rest Stop

SBS Family Award: Lee Yoon Ji for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 – You Are My Destiny

SBS Challenger Award: Hur Jae and Lee Tae Gon for Law of the Jungle and Kim Dong Jun for Delicious Rest Stop

Best Couple Award: Lee Sang Min and Tak Jae Hoon for My Ugly Duckling

Screenwriter Award for a Variety show: Kim Mi Kyung for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 and Park Eun Young for Night of Real Entertainment

Radio DJ Award: So Yi Hyun for Going Home with So Yi Hyun and Bae Sung Jae for Bae Sung Jae's Ten

Rookie Award for a Female artist: Jung In Sun for Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant

Rookie Award for a Male artist: Choi Min Yong for Flaming Youth

