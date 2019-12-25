SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 Watch Online: BTS to perform a Christmas carol; Here's how to see the K Pop band perform

SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 is set to take place today. The annual musical event sees BTS setting the ball rolling with a special Christmas carol.

Christmas is going to get a whole lot better thanks to BTS. The K-Pop band, who is set to draw the curtains down on 2020 in New York next week, is all set to add the stars to the Christmas 2019 celebrations at the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019. The Korean band of boys is opening the annual musical night of the annual star-studded show set to take place on December 25. The musical show has been an annual tradition that K-Pop fans across the globe, including Singapore, Hong Kong, India, the US and the UK look forward to.

This year, SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 starts off at 5:50 pm KST (2:20 pm IST) and will see Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope come together to sing a special Christmas carol at the event. The show will be aired live on SBS. For international fans who do not have access to the channel can watch BTS' performance on SBS' website.

Apart from BTS, SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 sees several other K-Pop stars and band performing. This includes a performance by CHUNG HA and MAMAMOO member Hwasa, GOT7 member Jackson, NU'EST singer JR, TWICE's Tzuyu and AOA singer Seolhyun, International Business Times reports.

Other singers like Irene, from Red Velvet, ASTRO singer Cha Eun Woo, Red Velvet member Wendy GFRIEND member Eunha's collaborate performance, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, ITZY, N.Flying, NCT 127, Apink and Together X Tomorrow are expected to perform. Whose performance are you looking forward to at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

