‘Scariest Thing To Me In My Life': The Strangers Stars Madelaine Petsch And Froy Gutierrez Reveal Being Actually Frightened On Set

Spoiler Alert: This article contains references to The Strangers: Chapter 1

The new horror trilogy, The Strangers: Chapter 1 brought the actors’ nightmares to life. Stars Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez revealed how behind-the-scenes antics of the movie’s filming gave them chills for real. It is essentially the revamped version of 2008’s hit, The Strangers, and will chronicle the escapades of a stranded couple after a few masked strangers torment them.

Petsch talked about a particular scene, ideated by herself, that ended up giving her nightmares. Whereas, the camera caught Gutierrez’s real-life reaction to a scripted incident on set that he was completely unaware of.

Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez got the The Strangers scare

Ahead of the film’s premiere, the stars sat down for a candid chat with CBR and discussed instances and scenes that frightened them in real. Madelaine Petsch, 29, revealed that a shower scene horror in the plot was pitched by herself when asked about any traumatic experiences filming The Strangers: Chapter 1.

Speaking of the shower scene as her contribution, the Riverdale star said, "'This is the scariest thing to me in my life that could ever happen to me. Can we please put it in the film?' And they were like, 'We love this.'" However, the actress may have misunderstood her ability to conquer her fears and thought that enacting the scene would never worry her about the imaginative ordeal.

"Actually, now, I have an even more visceral image of it in my head when there's soap in my eyes, and I'm at home and I'm alone. I'm like, 'He's right there. I know he's right there,’” Petsch added.

Similarly, Froy Gutierrez, 26, was unaware of a nerve-wracking motorcycle blast scene that left him petrified. The Teen Wolf actor told CBR that he was not expecting the bike to be engulfed in flames and blow up in front of him. “I did not know that was going to happen in that scene, and I think we ended up using that take. So, I launched back... rocketed back, and that was not me acting,” Gutierrez recalled.

Besides these, Petsch also talked about the Scarecrow actor leaving stains of his black makeup on his face even on his off days, to create an anxious environment on set. He also reportedly observed the actors from a distance, adding to the eerieness of the film.

What is The Strangers: Chapter 1 about?

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is the first of the trilogy series Lionsgate Entertainment is set to launch. Directed by Renny Harlin, the feature film offers a fresh take on 2008’s horror classic, The Strangers. According to GQ, the original movie was inspired by the real-life Manson murders and blended with a traumatic incident from director Bryan Bertino’s childhood.

An official synopsis by Lionsgate Entertainment reads, “After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive in THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 1, the chilling first entry of this upcoming horror feature film series.”

The Strangers: Chapter 1 debuted with a solid opening in its first weekend soaring high on the charts, trailing behind the blockbuster Kingdom of the Planet of Apes, with $12 million, per Slash Film. Off to a good start, the first installment of the trilogy has surpassed its $8 million budget within days of its release.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is out in theatres now.

