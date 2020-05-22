Scarlett Johansson aka Natasha Romanoff reveals Black Widow is much more complex than previous MCU films

The actress reportedly spoke to Parade about the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Scarlett Johansson reportedly stated that the film will show aspects that were not explored earlier.

The Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson who plays Natasha Romanoff in the MCU films revealed that the upcoming film, Black Widow is much more complex. The actress reportedly spoke to Parade about the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Scarlett Johansson goes on to add that none of the previous MCU flicks were like the current film, Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson also mentions that the film revolves around forgiveness and to stand by the decision one makes, no matter what turn life takes. The actress reveals that the highly anticipated film will show aspects that were not explored earlier.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Widow see character which have a lot more depth in them. Black Widow was expected to hit the big screen in the month of May. But due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus the film's release has been postponed. Not just Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, even other Hollywood films have delayed the release of the films. Daniel Craig's No Time To Die, Mulan, A Quiet Place II, Fast and Furious are a few names that have pushed their release dates forward. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

The film Black Widow's trailer sees Scarlett Johansson's character, Natasha Romanoff, battling the ghosts from her past. But, this time she has a family by her side in her fight against evil. Actors like David Harbour and Florence Pugh will also feature in Black Widow.

