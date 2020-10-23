Scarlett Johansson is all set to star and produce a sci-fi drama named 'Bride'

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson will star in and produce the science-fiction drama, Bride, to be directed by Chilean writer-director Sebastian Lelio.

Lelio, who won global acclaim directing the Oscar-winning film, "A Fantastic Woman", and the sensitive relationship drama "Disobedience", will script the film along with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, reports variety.com.

"Bride" follows a woman created to be an ideal wife -- an obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she is forced to flee her confined existence, following which she has to confront a world that sees her as a monster. The film narrates how she finds her identity and strengths while on the run.

This year, Johansson earned Academy Award nominations for "Marriage Story", in the Best Actress category, and "Jojo Rabbit", in the Best Supporting Actress category. She also starred in "Avengers: Endgame".

Credits :IANS

