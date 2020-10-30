Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are MARRIED; Have an intimate ceremony following COVID 19 safety precautions

There's good news coming our way, courtesy of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, as the adorable couple has finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's romance may have surprised everyone in the beginning but the couple has been together for quite some time and even left us mesmerised with their red carpet appearances and declarations of love during interviews. The pair even got engaged back in May 2019 before COVID-19 dampened some of the initial wedding plans. However, Johansson and Jost have some amazing news as it was recently revealed that the couple got married.

The happy news wasn't confirmed by the newlyweds but Meals on Wheels America, who took to their Instagram page to reveal some details about the intimate ceremony. Sharing a Staten Island Ferry photo with the quirky caption, "Jost Married," their caption reads as, "We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC."

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica," the statement further added as Scarlett and Colin wanted to partake in an act of kindness to celebrate their big day.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

On the work front, Scarlett will next be seen reprising her iconic role of Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow, which is currently slated for a May 7, 2021 release. Along with Johansson, Black Widow will also mark the entry of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

