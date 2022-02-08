Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost give a hilarious peek at their marriage in new Super Bowl commercial

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost teamed up for a new Super Bowl commercial where the couple gave a cute insight into their marriage as the couple was seen doing some 'mind reading' with the help of Amazon's Alexa. The funny commercial features Johansson and Jost finding out each other's true thoughts as the device does some "mind-reading" to burst their romantic bubble.

In the commercial, at one point the Saturday Night Live Weekend Update host quizzes his wifey on shooting intimate scenes and whether it's any fun. While the Black Widow star promptly responds saying, "It's the worst", Alexa calls out Scarlett's bluff by turning on the song "Little Lies" by Fleetwood Mac to indicate her lie.

The commercial features several such scenarios between the couple who for the first time appear on the screen together. The duo who tied the knot amid the pandemic also welcomed their first child together, son Cosmo in August 2021. Scarlett is also a mother to daughter Rose, 7.

Johansson while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November maintained that she's in a "baby bliss bubble." The actress further spoke about parenting about the pandemic and added, "I feel very fortunate that I've been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son."

The announcement of their first child together was announced by Jost on Instagram. The SNL actor and the MCU star recently also made their first red appearance after welcoming their baby boy in November last year.

