Scarlett Johansson and Disney SETTLE Black Widow lawsuit: Happy to have resolved our differences

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have reached a settlement in their explosive Black Widow lawsuit. Both Johansson and the studio confirmed it in a statement. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett expressed her happiness and said, "I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney." No details about the settlement have been revealed.

After making the headlines for suing Disney over a contract breach relating to her film Black Widow's streaming release, Scarlett Johansson and Disney indulged in a heated back and forth over the same. It seems the issue has now been resolved and while details of their deal have not been disclosed, both Johansson and Disney have reacted positively to the settlement.

Johansson in her statement mentioned, "I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come", via THR.

Also, Disney released a statement maintaining a positive stand. The studios' chairman Alan Bergman said, "I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror", The Hollywood Reporter.

Scarlett's lawsuit had caused a stir and also led the studios to take into consideration the changes to be made in talent deals considering the release patterns have now changed from not merely theatrical to streaming as well. Several Marvel stars had also weighed in on Johansson's lawsuit and the actress got support from the likes of WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen.

