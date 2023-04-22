Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow reveal they are ‘Done’ with Marvel films; Rubbish rivalry rumours

Scarlett Johansson, the celebrated Hollywood actress recently surprised her fans across the globe with her appearance in her Iron Man 2 co-star Gwyneth Paltrow's 'The Goop Podcast'. The actresses had a great time in the podcast as they spoke about many things, including acting in Marvel films, and their experiences with each other as co-stars. Interestingly, Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow also addressed different topics, including their return to Marvel films, and most importantly, their rumoured rivalry.

Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow are 'done' with Marvel films

In the podcast, Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that they are 'done' with the Marvel films, to the much disappointment of their fans and followers. "I’m done. The chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience," said Johansson, when Paltrow asked her if she intends to return to the Marvel films, playing the famous character Black Widow once again.

When Scarlett Johansson asked Gwyneth Paltrow if she is done playing the role of Pepper Pots in Marvel films, the latter replied: "I think so. I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me." When, Johansson opined that she might make a comeback to the world at some point Paltrow replied: "Really? A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great." However, the confident Black Widow star remarked: "100% that’s happening. I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby."

