Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost are proud parents; Welcome their first baby

The Tony winner Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost, recently welcomed their first baby together, according to Johansson's rep Marcel Pariseau. Surprisingly, the couple was able to keep the pregnancy a secret. However, at a recent comedy performance, Colin hinted that his family was expanding.

As per PEOPLE, Jost briefly revealed their pregnancy news during a stand-up performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut on Sunday. According to a source, "He played two sold out shows on Sunday [Aug. 15] and casually dropped that he and Scarlett are expecting soon." Meanwhile, Johansson and Jost married in a small ceremony in October 2020. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in May 2019. That July, the Sing 2 actress revealed her 11-carat engagement ring on stage at San Diego Comic-Con. In October 2019, Johansson told Ellen DeGeneres that Jost "killed it" with his "surprising" proposal, which included "a whole James Bond situation."

However, Johansson is also mom to daughter Rose Dorothy, who turns 7 years old this fall. Johansson has previously spoken up about her first child's upbringing. She spoke to PEOPLE in April about how she encourages Rose to eat nutritious meals, while also highlighting her collaboration with HumanCo on Snow Days, frozen pizza pieces created with organic, grain-free ingredients. "It's funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy," said Johansson, who shares Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. "I think [it's best] just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore.

Meanwhile, Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and journalist Dauriac, 39, from 2014 to 2017.

