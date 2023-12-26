Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost host NYC Christmas party: See the star-studded guest list

Scarlett Johanson and Colin Jost hosted a grand party at The Flatiron Room in Manhattan on December 21, inviting their famous friends to celebrate before Christmas.

Scarlett Johanson and her husband Colin Jost threw together a major shindig on 21 December, Thursday in NYC at The Flatiron Room in Manhattan, and it looks like they invited all their famous pals to roll through and party before Christmas to which a ton of celebs happily obliged.

The star-studded guest list who attended Scarlett Johanson’s Christmas party

On Thursday, December  21, the Black Widow star, Scarlett Johanson, and her husband, Colin Jost, rang in the holiday cheer with a star-studded party in New York City, per Page Six. The event featured the couple's diverse group of friends, including Chris Evans and Alba Batista, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe, Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton, and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. 

Despite the winter weather, the Outset founder, Scarlett Johanson rocked a dark red midi dress, accented with dazzling embellishments and a matching velvet hair scrunchie secured to her bun and a pair of raindrop earrings added sparkle to her outfit. Staying in tune with the monochromatic palette, she rounded out the look with red rosette-adorned heels and a matching mini purse. Johansson also threw on a white teddy coat over her shoulders to beat the chilly temperature. Meanwhile, Colin Jost, opted for a more subdued style route, dressing up in a black suit with a white shirt underneath, plus loafers. He bundled up in a navy overcoat and scarf. The Baldwins decided to keep things classic, with Alec in a button-up, pants, and sneakers and Hilaria in a navy overcoat and black stilettos.

Other big-time celebrities like Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Bill Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Rachel Dratch were also seen at the Christmas party.

Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista's marvelous appearance at the party

The Captain America star, Chris Evans recently stepped out for a date night with wife Alba Baptista, whom he wed in September, as they both attended Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost's star-studded holiday party in New York City on December 21. It marked Chris and Alba's first major public appearance as a married couple. 

The Gifted actor sported a tan-colored trench coat layered over a black top and burgundy pants. Alba Baptista wore a vibrant red satin silk dress with a black trench coat and white scarf. The Warrior Nun actress accessorized her dress with black pointed-toe heels and an effortless updo with two face-framing side bangs. The two looked in newlywed bliss, as they were spotted holding hands and smiling throughout the evening.

