Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo celebrate National Superhero Day with Black Widow and Hulk surprises

Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo wished fans on National Superhero Day by dropping special posts honoring Black Widow and Hulk.

National Superhero Day is celebrated on April 28 every year. It's that day of the year when fans celebrate their favourite superheroes. With the Marvel films being a rage among fans across the globe, National Superhero Day is an important day for them as they cheer for their favourite characters. As part of the celebration, a new featurette from Marvel was released featuring Scarlett Johansson as she takes us through her character Black Widow's best moments in the franchise.

What better day to celebrate the heroics of Black Widow than on National Superhero Day. Johansson's new promo also provides a glimpse of her upcoming Black Widow movie as she says, "it’s time for her story" after giving us a recap of all the badass moments of Natasha Romanoff.

Another Avengers actor who also celebrated the superhero celebratory day was Mark Ruffalo. The actor is known for essaying the role of Hulk aka Dr. Bruce Banner in Marvel films. To honor his character on this special day and celebrate it with fans, Mark decided to give us a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes making of our great green Avenger as he posted a BTS still.

Check out Black Widow's promo here:

Recently, Ruffalo and the Russo Brothers marked the second anniversary of Avengers: Endgame. Sharing an old picture with his Avengers co-stars, Ruffalo wrote, "Can't believe it's been two years since the premiere of #AvengersEndgame. Love you all 3000"

Check out Mark Ruffalo's post here:

As for Johansson's Black Widow, the film has faced a lot of delays thanks to COVID-19 and is now set to release in theatres on July 9, 2021.

ALSO READ: Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff hints at ‘unfinished business’

Share your comment ×