Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost reluctant to share pictures of newly born, willing to stay private: Report

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost are reportedly staying private after welcoming their newly born baby, Cosmo, about whom Jost shared with his fans on Wednesday. According to a source, via EOnline, the couple has been enjoying their moments together with their baby boy, and have also been reportedly ‘laying low out east'.

According to the source, via EOnline, the couple, especially Johansson, has been very careful about whom they trust from their inner circle regarding their baby. The Black Widow star, 39, and husband Colin are making sure that their new baby is ‘out of the public eye,’ and the source added that they won’t share pictures of the baby anytime soon. The source also added that the duo has been ‘incredible parents’ to the little one so far, along with Johansson’s daughter Rose, who has been an ‘amazing big sis.’ Scarlett shares Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

While announcing the news of having a baby with Johansson, Jost even urged his fans to help them maintain their privacy. “His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated,” he penned in this post.

Amid legal battle with Disney regarding Black Widow’s blended release, Scarlett has been on the headlines for replying back to the studio regarding their misogynistic attacks on her. Her attorney John Berlinski, according to People, has stated that the studio is trying to hide its misconduct’ by taking the help of arbitration. The two parties have been in a heated legal battle since Scarlett complained of getting deprived of the profit she could’ve made with the movie had it only been released theatrically, instead of the blended form that Disney chose for the movie.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer RESPONDS to Disney over the latter’s move to avoid trial in Black Widow lawsuit