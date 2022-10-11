Scarlett Johansson Confessions: From being hypersexualized to progressive change for Hollywood women

Starting her career as a child actress to becoming one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood , Scarlett Johansson 's career is truly an inspiring journey, albeit not without its turbulent trials. During an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, for its 500th episode, the Avengers: Endgame star was brutally honest about being "hypersexualized" and "pigeonholed" early on in her career, feeling like it threatened her success.

Scarlett Johansson was her candid self, recalling to Dax Shepard how she felt she wasn't getting offers for things that she wanted to do because of being "objectified and pigeonholed." It got so bad, that Scarlett started thinking to herself that maybe people felt she was 40 years old. Hence, it stopped being something which was desirable as compared to something that she was fighting against. Case in point, Lost in Translation, which saw Johansson - 17 at the time - playing a character five years her senior opposite Bill Murray.

The 37-year-old actress shared, via Entertainment Tonight, "Because I think everybody thought I was older and that I'd been [acting] for a long time, I got kind of pigeonholed into this weird hypersexualized thing. I felt like [my career] was over. It was like, 'That's the kind of career you have, these are the roles you've played.' And I was like, 'This is it?' The runway is not long on that. So it was scary at that time. In a weird way, I was like, 'Is this it?' I attributed a lot of that to the fact that people thought I was much, much older than I was."

Scarlett Johansson Reveals How Things Are Slowly Progressing For Women in Hollywood

Compared to how things were when she was in her 20s with the younger actors now, Scarlett Johansson examined, "Now, I see younger actors that are in their 20s. It feels like they're allowed to be all these different things. It's another time, too. We're not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic."

The #MeToo Movement enabled conversations regarding keeping women's safety in the workplace as topmost priority while preventing men in power from taking advantage of young actors. However, Scarlett Johansson believes there is still more work to be done. Scarlett noted how we "live in patriarchy" and that there's "a fundamental reality of the woman's condition that will always, it's still fundamentally there," even if the "600 men" are not actively aggressive necessarily as much as they would have been a minute ago. Given how patriarchy is "so baked into our culture and society," it's hard for Scarlett to "imagine that ever being not an element."

Nevertheless, Scarlett Johansson is seeing the silver lining of how progress - though slow-moving - is pushing Hollywood and beyond forward: "I've come to this realization that it's important to understand progress and change when it's really meaningful -- it takes two steps forward and two steps back, and then it gets better and then it gets worse. It's not finite. I think if you don't leave room for people to figure it out, then the actual progressive change doesn't really happen."

Scarlett Johansson has definitely stamped her inimitable mark in the cut-throat world of Hollywood with some phenomenal performances that boasted of both accolades and commercial love. Whether it be as a bankable MCU star or opting for more Indie-er movies, Scarlett has always nailed any and every role that has come her talented way!

What do you have to say about Scarlett Johansson's candid confessions about women in Hollywood? Share your personal opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Scarlett Johansson's Upcoming Projects

Scarlett Johansson, who was last seen in Black Widow and Sing 2, has two exciting movies in the pipeline. One is Asteroid City, a romantic comedy-drama directed by Wes Anderson and featuring a star-studded ensemble including Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and many others. Second is My Mother's Wedding, Kristin Scott Thomas' directorial debut, a British film drama also starring Thomas herself, Freida Pinto, Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson and husband-Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost welcomed their first child together, a son named Cosmo, 1, in August 2021. Johansson also shares a daughter Rose, 8, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.