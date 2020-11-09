Scarlett Johansson CONFIRMS fans will find out what happened to Natasha and Hawkeye in Budapest in Black Widow

MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans have always wondered what happened to Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow and Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in Budapest. Scarlett Johansson recently confirmed that the Budapest mission storyline will be revealed in Black Widow.

In what was a simple throwaway line in The Avengers is now amongst the most discussed theories amid the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans. The dialogue in question occurs in the sequence when Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow quips to Clint Barton aka Hawkeye that the Battle of New York was similar to their Budapest mission. "You and I remember Budapest very differently," Barton retorts and since then, we're left wondering: What happened in Budapest?

Now, for some good news that will leave MCU fans majorly excited! As confirmed by Scarlett Johansson herself in Marvel's Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book, the highly-awaited MCU movie Black Widow will reveal what Natasha and Clint's Budapest Budapest mission was all about. "We all agreed that we had to find out what happened in Budapest. That started out as this throwaway line which Joss Whedon threw into Marvel’s The Avengers as a funny moment between Hawkeye and Black Widow," Johansson recalled, via Screen Rant.

"That’s Clint and Natasha talking about their history, and you get a fun little Easter egg for fans to theorize about. We thought that if we don’t go back to Budapest and find out what really happened there, people will feel unsatisfied. I wondered what did happen there," Johansson pondered.

Moreover, the 35-year-old actress added that they often talked about what is going on in Nat's head as she feels her character is haunted by the fact that she has this past that "she feels so guilty about." Johansson refers to Black Widow's sense of guilt as "unfinished business" that follows her around and which all stems from what happened in Budapest. "Black Widow is not about what happened in Budapest, but it’s a huge jumping-off point for us to understand the heaviness of Natasha’s burden," Scarlett iterated in the book.

Whether this means Jeremy Renner will have a cameo in Black Widow or not, will have to be seen!

Are you excited to finally know what happened in Budapest with Black Widow and Hawkeye in Black Widow? Share your thoughts and wild theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Also starring Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz and directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow hits theatres on May 7, 2021.

