Scarlett Johansson confirms MAJOR theory about Black Widow; Says film will reveal what happened in Budapest

Scarlett Johansson recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and dropped new hints about her upcoming film Black Widow.

Actress Scarlett Johansson recently confirmed a major theory about her upcoming and highly-anticipated film Black Widow. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress confirmed that Marvel fans will get to learn what happened in Budapest. For the unversed, Scarlett‘s character Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) has been connected to a mystery event in the city of Budapest. The first reference of Budapest happened in the 2012 Avengers movie when Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) said the situation they were in was “just like Budapest all over again,” to which Black Widow replied, “You and I remember Budapest very differently.”

The event was again referenced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier when Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford) told Black Widow, “If you do this, none of your past will remain hidden: not Budapest, Osaka, the Children’s Ward.” Now, when Jimmy asked if fans were “finally going to get to know what happened in Budapest.”

Scarlett responded, “Yes, you get – you finally get to know what happens in Budapest. I’m nervous about it, it’s like a nervous excitement but I have been – you know, we’ve been sitting on this film for over a year, and it’s been ten years in the making. I’m super proud of it.” “People seem to really be responding well to it, which is fantastic,” she added. “It really is a great movie to see in the theatre because it’s super cinematic, explosive, loud, fun.”

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson REVEALS the reason why making Black Widow was 'extremely stressful'

Credits :The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via Youtube

Share your comment ×