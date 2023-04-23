Scarlett Johansson dating history: From Ryan Reynolds to Colin Jost, here’s who the actress has dated

Scarlett Johansson who is not only a well-known figure but she has also done wonders by gracing the screen in a way nobody would ever have. One of the highest-paid actress is the title she acquired for herself from being on the forbes celebrity list to making into times magazines end number of time and being nominated for prestigious awards she has not only gained the control of H-town but has also made an impactful name world wide

As a woman like her who is beautiful and successful, who wouldn't want to be her plus one? Scarlett has definitely been tied up with handsome A-listers, with whom she had a beautiful relationship before getting settled and getting married to Colin Jost.

Who has dated Scarlett Johansson?

Here are list of those celebrities that Scarlett Johansson has dated include



Jack Antonoff

The two took off well after their first meet at the Professional Children's School in New York City, after which they shared history of dating for one from 2001 to 2002. Which later didnt workout and the two had to call it off.

Looking back at the relationship status of Antonoff he is not engaged to actress Margaret Qualley

Josh Hartnett

Josh Hartnett is a producer and actor best known for playing Michael Fitzgerald in the television series Cracker. They two had a romantic relationship which was shared for the period of more than a year and the two had their split up in 2007.

"At the end of the day, we're just ordinary people, and it didn't work," Jost quoted to Mirror UK about their relationship. But as we look at bis present status the it can be said that Hartnett and his wife Tamsin Egerton are happily married since 2021.

Nate Naylor

A Businessman and a well known influencing person who holds a position of advertising creative director was also linked with Scarlett.

It was said that the two had dated for over a year before their split in 2012 where the actresses, Scarlett described the experience of dating a non-celebrity as "totally bizarre."

‘It's an adjustment, but I think it must be much more of an adjustment for him than it was for me when I was nineteen. However, he is incredibly decent about it’

With dating there was a phase at her life where she thought of having happily ever after where some of her marriage worked out and others didnt. .

Ryan Reynolds

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds is well-known for his starring role in the Deadpool film series. Reynolds and Johansson started dating in 2007, and by May 2008, they were engaged. But things didnt workout for them that well. They got married in September 2008, but they had to ultimately get divorced in December 2010.

In a joint statement at the time, they wrote, "We entered our relationship with love, and it's with love and kindness that we leave it." After their divorce was finally finalized in July 2011, Reynolds married actress Blake Lively just over a year later.

Romain Dauriac

Later being married to Ryan scralett found love again with someone not from the industry who she thought that would work well but it didnt turn out good either. Romain who was Journalist from France named.

Beginning their relationship in 2012, Johansson and Dauriac got married in October 2014. But soon it came to end in 2017 as the couples filed for divorce.

Colin Jost

Here is Scarlett one and only. The comedian Colin Jost is most known for contributing to Saturday Night Live on NBC. Johansson and Jost eloped in May 2019 after dating for two years.In October 2020, the couple exchanged vows. And has been together ever since.

Scarlett Johansson is also the mother of two beautiful children.

Johansson and her husband Colin Jost welcomed a child last year whom they named Cosmo. Rose, an 8-year-old daughter of Johansson and her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, is their only child.

