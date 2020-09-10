Scarlett Johansson on feminist themes in Black Widow: It's reflective of the Time's Up and #MeToo movement

In a recent interview, Scarlett Johansson spoke candidly about Black Widow's feminist themes which includes tackling the Time's Up movement and the #MeToo movement. Read below to know more about what the Avengers: Endgame star had to share on the same.

While Natasha Romanoff's fate in Avengers: Endgame destroyed MCU (Marcel Cinematic Universe) fans, it was indeed a pleasant, welcome surprise that a Black Widow movie was in the works. Set at a time period between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, we get in touch with Nat's previous comrades before becoming an Avenger in Black Widow. Along with Scarlett Johansson returning as the Marvel superhero, we also have Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Yelina Vostokoff as the new entrants in MCU with Black Widow.

In a recent interview with Empire, Johansson spoke candidly about the feminist themes in Black Widow. "I think this film, in particular, is very much reflective of what’s going on in regards to the Time’s Up movement and the #MeToo movement," Scarlett disclosed. The 35-year-old actress felt that it would be such a miss if they didn't address that stuff and take that head-on. Moreover, the Oscar-nominated star shared with Empire that for Black Widow director Cate Shortland, it was so important to make a movie about "women who are helping other women, who lift other women up out of a very difficult situation."

Johansson also recalled when someone asked recently if Natasha was a feminist to which Scarlett replied that of course, she is and that it was obvious with the question being kinda asinine.

While Black Widow had to shift its release date from May 1 to November 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several reports suggest that another delay may be on its way.

