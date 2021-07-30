Scarlett Johansson files a lawsuit against Disney for ‘Black Widow’ streaming release; Details Inside

Black Widow was initially supposed to be a theatrical outing just like other Marvel releases. Though theaters in some parts of the world were shut due to COVID 19 and so Disney decided to premiere the film theatrically as well as hitting the streaming platform at the same time. The decision to take the film online has sparked a legal battle between Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and the studio. Scarlett has been playing the beloved character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the release of Iron Man 2. Her character met with the end in ‘Endgame’ hence Black Widow acts as a prequel in the storyline.

According to a report in Variety, a lawsuit has been filed on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Attorneys for Scarlett alleged that her contract was breached when the studio decided to not release the film exclusively in the theaters. Attorneys claim that this move by the studio has affected the ticket sales of the film. It also mentioned in the report that some of Scarlett’s compensation for the film was tied to the ticket sales, if the film hit certain marks bonuses would kick in. The suit reads, “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel.”

The Wall Street Journal, who broke the news of the suit reports that sources close to Johansson estimate that the decision to release the film concurrently on Disney Plus resulted in $50 million in lost bonuses. As mentioned in a report in Variety, Black Widow’s total earning stands at $319 million globally which makes the film one of the lowest-grossing films in Marvel history.

