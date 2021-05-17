Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh bond in high octane car chase in THIS new clip from Marvel’s Black Widow

Marvel just released a brand new clip from the highly-anticipated hits of the year Black Widow, in the new video Scarlett Johansson and her on-screen sister Florence Pugh can be seen in a thrilling car chase!

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 are finally underway and apart from the winners and the big star appearances, we got a lot more to look forward to. Marvel Studios just released a new clip from the highly-anticipated Black Widow which stars Scarlett Johansson, who coincidentally also received an award today. During the award show, Tony and BAFTA-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress Johansson received the Generation Award—an honour that celebrates beloved actors for their contributions to film and television.

Talking about the new video from Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ new video featured Scarlett and her on-screen sister Florence Pugh in a high octane action scene, where the duo’s car is being chased. With her role in Black Widow, Pugh will mark her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova, Black Widow's "sister," who will join the MCU as a new character. For the unversed, the film is set to hit theatres in India on July 9, 2021. See the new clip from the film below:

The trailer of the much-awaited film was out in April 2021, giving us a glimpse of the Iron Man, the trailer featured Scarlett Johansson in her lead role as Natasha Romanoff giving insight on what we can expect from the superhero adventure by declaring, “You don't know everything about me, I've lived a lot of lives, I made mistakes choosing between what the world wants you to be, and who you are.” Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the trailer also hinted at "unfinished business" and secrets of Natasha’s past before becoming an Avenger, and goes back to "where it all started."

