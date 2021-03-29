Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh shot Black Widow while being ill; Maker compares shoot to being in the army

Black Widow director Cate Shortland recently revealed that Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh were both shooting the Marvel film while ill with pneumonia.

After multiple delays, last week, Black Widow finally finalised release date, in addition to new intel about filming conditions was revealed in a new interview with The Gentlewoman. Just yesterday, while speaking with director Cate Shortland about the project, she revealed that the four-month shoot took a toll on everyone, especially Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. “It was like being in the army,” Cate said. “By the end, Scarlett and her co-star Florence Pugh were both shooting while ill with pneumonia.”

Cate added of Scarlett in the interview, “She’s completely unpretentious,” the director said, “and that makes her really fun to be around. She’ll be joking with the best boy or the runner; there’s no hierarchy. She appreciates people, and she makes people feel appreciated.”

If you didn’t know, Black Widow’s gruelling shoot schedule included multiple locations including Norway, Morocco, the U.K. as well as the USA. Now, the Marvel Studios movie is set to debut in theatres and on Disney+ the same day--July 9. If you missed it, last week it was announced that Black Widow shifted its prior release date of May 7 to July 9. Moreover, Black Widow won't just be hitting theatres but will also stream on Disney+ simultaneously, for an additional USD 30.

Black Widow is set at a time period between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, we get in touch with Nat's previous comrades before becoming an Avenger in Black Widow. Along with Scarlett Johansson returning as the Marvel superhero, we also have Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Yelina Vostokoff as the new entrants in MCU with Black Widow.

