Scarlett Johansson gets Jamie Lee Curtis' support on Black Widow lawsuit: Don’t f**k with this mama bear

Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney over breach of contract relating to Black Widow left everyone surprised. While only a few MCU stars have commented on it, ScarJo received fierce support from Jamie Lee Curtis who recently defended her in as a part of the message she wrote for Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2021 featuring Scarlett.

As Johansson got celebrated among the list of 2021's achievers in Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of the year list, Jamie Lee Curtis penned a special message for her revealing their bond and more. She spoke about feeling a kinship towards Scarlett ever since she played Curtis' mother, Janet Leigh onscreen for the movie Hitchcock.

In her note, Curtis opened up about watching Johansson ace her act as Black Widow and take on not only the onscreen villains but also put up a fight for her rights offscreen too as she wrote, "Whether as an assassin with a conscience, an actor with an emotional center or, having just given birth to her second child, a fierce mother, the message is clear: Don’t f**k with this mama bear", via Time.

Johansson previously also received a similar kind of support from her fellow Marvel co-star Elizabeth Olsen, who defended her for standing up against Disney calling her "tough" and revealing her reaction to the news as, "I was like, ‘good for you Scarlett.'"

Scarlett filed a lawsuit against Disney over the streaming release of Black Widow in August claiming that the studio had breached her contract which promised exclusive theatrical release.

ALSO READ: Benedict Cumberbatch weighs in on Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow lawsuit: The whole thing's a bit of a mess