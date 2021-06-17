Scarlett Johansson gets real about being sexualized; Says MCU character was ‘treated like a piece of ass’

Scarlett Johansson recently got candid about her Black Widow character being overly sexualized when she first made her debut in Iron Man 2 in 2016. Scroll down for what she said.

Avengers alum and actress Scarlett Johansson recently looked back at her famous character Marvel’s Natasha Romanoff, and how long has the character come since making its debut in 2016. Ahead of the release of her film Black Widow, which solely focuses on Natasha Romanoff, Scarlett spoke with Collider and got candid about the sexualization of Black Widow after her MCU debut in Iron Man 2. "While [the film] was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualized, you know?" Johansson said. "[She is] really talked about like she's a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever - like a piece of ass, really."

"Maybe at that time that actually felt like a compliment. You know what I mean?" she added. "Because my thinking was different … My own self-worth was probably measured against that type of comment [but], like a lot of young women, you come into your own and you understand your own self-worth."

The actress also stated that her perspective on how her character is perceived has changed over the years, as she feels Black Widow is now part of a larger "shift." "It's changing now. Now people, young girls, are getting a much more positive message," she told Collider. "But it's been incredible to be a part of that shift and be able to come out the other side and be a part of that old story, but also progress. Evolve. I think it's pretty cool." "It definitely has changed and I think part of that change ... is actually from me too," Johansson continued. "I'm a mom and my life is different." The actress shares daughter Rose Dorothy, 6, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

"Obviously, 10 years have passed and things have happened and I have a much different, more evolved understanding of myself," she added. "As a woman, I'm in a different place in my life, you know? ... I'm more accepting of myself, I think."

She continued: "This movie would have been so different if we'd made it 10 years ago. It was a different time. I think we can all agree on that," she said. "A lot of people ask me why we didn't do it before now, but in some ways - I'm sure there's a lot of reasons for that - in some ways I'm actually very thankful that it's happening now because we can actually make a movie that's about real stuff and audiences want that."

