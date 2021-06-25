Scarlett Johansson gives insight into her brotherly relationship with MCU co star Chris Evans

Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about her Marvel co-stars, working with her husband Colin Jost and much more. Scroll down to see what she said.

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about WFH amid the pandemic and working with her husband Colin Jost. The 36-year-old Avengers star made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast and during the chat, she got candid about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her co-stars like Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen, as well as why she can’t run lines with her husband.

Talking about Chris Evans, she said: “I’ve been very close with Chris for such a long time. With the first time we worked together, we did a movie called The Perfect Score when I was 17…we spend a lot of time talking about relationships. We spend a lot of time talking about our families, other people’s relationships, like all of it. We could talk for hours, and about all kinds of stuff, in a way the sort of like big sister relationship that Nat has sometimes with Steve – even though Chris is a couple of years older than me – but I think we sort of have that same dynamic.”

On Colin’s reactions to reading lines: “He doesn’t like any spoilers though, so I can’t tell him anything and he doesn’t even pry. Even if I’m telling him, when we were shooting this film in London, Colin was also there shooting Tom and Jerry, which worked out great ’cause we were together in the same city for a long time which is rare. If I was in the middle of a big action set piece or sequence or whatever, he was just not wanting to hear anything about it. Of course he wants to know how was your day, but as soon as it would bleed into, ‘can you read this scene with me,’ he was like, ‘am I going to get any spoilers or like…’ He wanted to know spoiler alert before we read lines together. Can you believe that?”

On Elizabeth Olsen: “Lizzie is fantastic. She’s so funny. She has like such a quirky sense of humor. She’s just a total professional. She’s fit in like perfectly, and could just hang and talk and bring it to work. What she was doing was so hard. Even the physicality of what she was doing was so hard…I was amazed at what she was creating out of nothing. She created this whole physicality…she has such a sensuality to her…I was amazed by it and made it like, put me to shame. I was like, oh, you’ve created this like mystical, beautiful thing that had such strong feminine energy. It was much needed.

