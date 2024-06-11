Scarlett Johansson Invited To House Committee Hearing To Testify On Deepfakes And AI Concern Amid Sky Voice Fiasco

A House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee, which oversees technology and privacy, has extended an invitation to actress Scarlett Johansson to boost conversation and address concerns surrounding deepfakes and artificial intelligence.

The Black Widow star has been invited to testify at a House committee hearing on July 9, where, per a letter from the subcommittee’s chair, Rep. Nancy Mace, the actress would be provided a platform to share her concerns with Congress and inform the broader public debate concerning deepfakes.

“The hearing will address the broader issues surrounding the uses and abuses of deepfake technology,” Mace’s office added in the statement.

Why is Scarlett Johansson being tapped to talk about the advancing menaces of AI?

Last month, Johansson, 39, said she was “shocked” and “angry” after Chat GPT released its voiced AI assistant, Sky, which the actress believes sounded “eerily similar” to her voice.

In a statement, Johansson revealed that she had previously declined an offer from Open AI CEO Sam Altman to voice an AI assistant for the company. However, when she heard the released demo, Johansson, in a statement to The Hill, said, “Shocked, angered, and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference.”

Open AI, for its part, has denied that Sky's voice was meant to emulate the Her actress’ voice.

Advertisement

Will Scarlett Johansson attend the committee hearing next month?

A source close to Johansson informed ITK on Monday, June 10, that the actress would be out of the country on the scheduled date of the House subcommittee hearing in July and hence will be unavailable to attend.

For the record, Scarlett Johansson’s rodeo with deepfake AI-generated content dates back to 2011 when her nude pictures were stolen and posted online by a hacker. He was later sentenced to 10 years in prison for the offense.

In subsequent years, numerous manipulated videos surfaced on the internet featuring her face superimposed onto someone else’s body using AI. Speaking to The Washington Post in 2018 on the matter, Johansson said, “Clearly this doesn’t affect me as much because people assume it's not actually me in a porno.”

ALSO READ: OpenAI-Scarlett Johansson Voice Controversy Persists As Researchers Confirm Sky Voice Resemblance; DEETS