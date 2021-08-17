Scarlett Johansson joins Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks starrer Wes Anderson film

Scarlett Johansson is all set to take on a new project after her recent Marvel release. As per reports, Johansson is all set to star in Wes Anderson's upcoming untitled film which also stars Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks in lead. The film is under production in Spain and also stars Anderson's usuals Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, details about Johansson's character in the film are not yet revealed, and that the plot of the film is also being kept under wraps. This film marks Scarlett's second collaboration with director Wes Anderson after she starred as a voice actor in his 2018 film, Isle of Dogs.

The film has already begun its shooting in Spain and it was only recently confirmed that actress Margot Robbie has been added to the cast of the film. Interestingly, both Scarlett and Margot are joining the film right off the heels of their big superhero releases Black Widow and The Suicide Squad respectively.

Johansson is set to take on the Wes Anderson amid her recently erupted legal battle with Disney after she sued the studio over Black Widow's streaming release claiming breach of contract. An update on Marvel's star's lawsuit is awaited after Disney denied the actress' claims in a statement.

As for Anderson, the filmmaker recently premiered his upcoming release, The French Dispatch at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival. The film is slated for a theatrical release in October and stars Timothee Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Léa Seydoux in lead roles.

