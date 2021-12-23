Scarlett Johansson, Meghan Markle, Cardi B, Gal Gadot & more: THESE are the celebs who had babies this year

While we may see this year as not the most eventful one, many celebrities used the time off to expand their families. The baby train kept on trucking this year as celebrities like Amber Heard, Naomi Watts, Olivia Munn, Cardi B, Meghan Markle, Mandy Moore, Alec Baldwin and so many more welcomed kids this year. Before we close the year that was, we’re looking back at all the celebrity babies we said hello to in 2021!

​​-Amber Heard: After a messy separation with former husband Johnny Depp, the Aquaman star welcomed a baby girl Oonagh Paige Heard this year via surrogacy.

-Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: The golden couple not only got married this year but also had a kid! The Black Widow actress and SNL writer revealed in August they had their first child together, a baby boy named Cosmo.

-Cardi B and Offset: The American rapper and her husband Offset welcomed their second child, a son, on September 4, 2021. Cardi took to Instagram on Monday, September 6.

-Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: After a tough year of struggling to set roots in their new home aka LA, the duo welcomed their 2nd child, a daughter–Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor back in June.

-Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender: The notoriously private couple welcomed their first child this year! While chatting with People magazine back in September, Vikander revealed that the couple had in fact secretly welcomed their first child together in early 2021.

-Emma Stone and Dave McCary: Another private couple reportedly welcomed a child! Emma Stone and hubby Dave McCary had their daughter Louise Jean McCary in March 2021 in LA.

-Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano: Wonder Woman and super mom Gal welcomed her 3rd child, a daughter this year and named her Daniella. The couple, who already share two daughters —Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.

-Rose Leslie and Kit Harington: The couple who had the entire Game of Thrones fandom rooting for them welcomed a baby boy in February after tying the knot in early 2018. While the details of the child’s identity are still kept hush-hush, we congratulate them on the wonderful addition!

-Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith: This Is Us actress and her singer husband welcomed their 1st child together–a son named August in February 2021!

-Halsey and Alev Aydin: The pop star announced on Instagram that she has given birth to her first child in July! The 26-year-old posted black-and-white photos of her holding her baby next to her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

Apart from the ones we mentioned, many other celebrities have welcomed kids this year! A few people we’re sending congratulations to include: Ashley Tisdale, Naomi Watts, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Olivia Munn, Alec Baldwin, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara and Pippa Middleton!

