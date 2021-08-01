Scarlett Johansson 'might be able to change the rulebook' with Disney lawsuit, claims Hollywood agent

After Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney relating to Black Widow's streaming release and how it reduced her promised compensation, Hollywood agents and stars have been reacting to the same. The actress' lawsuit seems to be gaining a lot of support from industry insiders and recently, while speaking to Variety, a Hollywood agent informed Variety how Johansson could make impact things in the industry and claimed, "She might be able to change the rulebook" by going public with her legal battle against the studio.

Until now, only two celebrities have publicly spoken in favour of Johansson. While her Marvel co-star Dave Bautista is one of them, another one is Alec Baldwin who simply tweeted, "Team Scarlett" on his handle.

Although as per a Hollywood agent, Johansson's lawsuit has already made ripples in the industry and said, "A lot of other actors are cheering for Scarlett and rooting her on. She has a lot of power and that makes this a visible conversation that puts Disney on the spot", via Variety.

Johansson has also received support from Women in Film and Time's Up organizations which have called Disney's response to Johansson's lawsuit a "gendered character attack" in their statement.

As per Variety, an industry veteran also claimed that it may be a difficult moment for the studio and said, "Disney does not want to get in a fight with Scarlett Johansson."

The last update related to the case has been Johansson's agent's response to Disney after they released a statement calling Scarlett's lawsuit claim "sad and distressing." The actress' team fired back saying, "They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global Covid pandemic."

