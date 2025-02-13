Scarlett Johansson Objects ‘Misuse’ of AI After Her Fake Video Slamming Kanye West Goes Viral; ‘We Risk Losing...'

Scarlett Johansson is the latest victim of dangerous misuse of AI! The actor was featured in an artificial intelligent-generated video along with other Jewish celebrities as they fake-slammed Kanye West.

In the now-viral video, the AI version of the Lucy actress is seen wearing a white t-shirt with a graphic hand with the middle finger extended and “Kanye” written below it.

The fake video features several familiar faces, including Drake, Jake Gyllenhaal, Steven Spielberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Black, Mila Kunis, Lenny Kravitz, Davis Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow, among others. The video concludes with the AI version of Adam Sandler exceeding his middle finger.

A text written in black that says “Enough is enough” appears on the white screen, followed by “Join the Fight Against Antisemitism” at the end of the video. Johansson, who’s unnecessarily dragged into the matter, shared her take in a statement released to People magazine, denouncing “the misuse of A.I., no matter what its messaging.”

The Black Widow actress recalled learning about the antisemitic video that’s been circulating online and creating traction through her friends and family. As a Jewish woman herself, she has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech.

However, she firmly believes that using artificial intelligence would only multiply hate speech into something greater that could go beyond human accountability. Johansson emphasized that the use of AI must be curbed down, or else “we risk losing a hold on reality.”

Though she’s been a public victim of AI, there are many people affected by it daily. The Avengers actress pointed out that several progressive countries have taken responsible measures against using these advanced computer systems.

She called out the U.S. government for being “paralyzed” when it comes to passing stringent laws against the looming threats of AI. “I urge the U.S. government to make the passing of legislation limiting A.I. use a top priority,” she added in her statement.